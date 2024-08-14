Construction underway on Highway 403 at Wayne Gretzky Parkway

Highway 403 through Brantford is getting an upgrade.

The Ministry of Transportation said crews will be making improvements to the road and off-ramps, beginning two kilometres west of Rest Acres Road and ending near Garden Avenue.

It will also include lowering the highway's westbound lanes at the Wayne Gretzky Parkway to increase clearance at the underpass.

Repairs were made to the bridge after it was struck by passing vehicles in December 2021, January 2022 and May 2022. During that last incident, a concrete girder that protected the bridge fell onto the highway. No one was hurt but it left debris all over the road and crushed a guardrail.

Drivers are warned that traffic will be reduced to one lane, both northbound and southbound on the Wayne Gretzky Parkway, throughout construction.

The work began on Aug. 12 and the majority of construction is expected to wrap up by Nov. 15.