KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Construction underway on Highway 403 at Wayne Gretzky Parkway

    Highway 403 in Brantford on April 24, 2024. (CTV News/Colton Wiens) Highway 403 in Brantford on April 24, 2024. (CTV News/Colton Wiens)
    Share

    Highway 403 through Brantford is getting an upgrade.

    The Ministry of Transportation said crews will be making improvements to the road and off-ramps, beginning two kilometres west of Rest Acres Road and ending near Garden Avenue.

    It will also include lowering the highway's westbound lanes at the Wayne Gretzky Parkway to increase clearance at the underpass.

    Repairs were made to the bridge after it was struck by passing vehicles in December 2021, January 2022 and May 2022. During that last incident, a concrete girder that protected the bridge fell onto the highway. No one was hurt but it left debris all over the road and crushed a guardrail.

    Drivers are warned that traffic will be reduced to one lane, both northbound and southbound on the Wayne Gretzky Parkway, throughout construction.

    The work began on Aug. 12 and the majority of construction is expected to wrap up by Nov. 15.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits

    With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News