Construction begins for affordable housing units inside a Kitchener church

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and Indwell, a Christian charity, have joined forces to build 41 affordable units inside the Kitchener church. (CTV News/Chris Thomson) St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and Indwell, a Christian charity, have joined forces to build 41 affordable units inside the Kitchener church. (CTV News/Chris Thomson)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver