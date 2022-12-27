Condolences pouring in after a police officer dies in line of duty shooting near Hagersville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching two armed suspects after an officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in Haldimand County.

According to OPP, officers responded to a call for a stolen vehicle around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday on Indian Line at Concession Road 14 near Hagersville.

Police said that upon arrival, officers were met with gunfire and an officer was shot. The officer was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. A male and female suspect fled the scene.

#OPP officer shot after responding to a call for a vehicle in the ditch at Indian Line and Consession 14 of Walpole. #OPP continuing to investigate. Further details to follow. @HaldimandCounty #HaldimandOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/hgm6HyToMs — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 27, 2022

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique confirmed the identy of the officer in a tweet. He has been named as Provincial Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that #OPP Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed today while courageously serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his loved ones and all OPP members at this tragic time. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/Chg9RKiYTt — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) December 28, 2022

Haldimand County Mayor Shelley Bentley expressed her condolences.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of one of our officers, who died today in the line of duty,” wrote Bentley in a statement. “Every day, our County’s first responders risk their lives for the safety of our community and a tragedy like today’s is one we hope never comes.”

As did The Police Association of Ontario in a tweet.

The @PoliceAssocON is heartbroken to hear the horrible news coming out of Hagersville, ON that yet another colleague won't be coming home tonight. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our @OPPAssociation colleagues #HerosInLife pic.twitter.com/Z8elXfTJnL — Police Association of Ontario (PAO) (@PoliceAssocON) December 27, 2022

Premier Doug Ford also tweeted his condolences on the tragic event.

I am horrified by the killing of an on-duty OPP officer. Thank you to the officers who apprehended the suspects without incident.



Our first responders are true heroes. We share in the pain felt by family, friends and the entire police community as Ontario mourns this loss. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 28, 2022

At 5:43 p.m. OPP sent out an emergency alert asking residents in the area to shelter in place as the suspects are believed to be armed.

The alert showed a picture and description of a 25-year-old man named Randall McKenzie. He is described as an Indigenous man, 6'2" tall, 154 lbs with an olive skin complexion. McKenzie is also described to have black hair and hazel eyes.

The alert also released a photo of a woman but did not provide a description of her.

The vehicle involved in the incident is described as a 2021 black Chevrolet pickup with an Ontario license plate.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation unfolds. Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact the Haldimand County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This story will be updated.