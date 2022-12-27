Condolences pouring in after a police officer dies in line of duty shooting near Hagersville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching two armed suspects after an officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in Haldimand County.
Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm
The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
Here are some of the most unnecessary 911 calls in Canada in 2022
From overflowing toilets to Tinder match police checks, 911 operators across Canada received scores of unnecessary calls in 2022.
Thousands in Ontario, Quebec still in the dark as power outages persist
Following the wild winter storms that began last week, thousands of Canadians are still without power. Residents in parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick began Tuesday in the dark as utility crews worked to restore electricity.
Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
Is it OK to re-gift or return holiday presents? An etiquette expert weighs in
As the holiday season wraps up, one expert weighs in on the dos and don’ts of re-gifting or returning presents this holiday season.
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress expands refund eligibility to nearly all products after recalls
Following a Dec. 1 recall, luxury detergent brand The Laundress is now offering reimbursements for nearly all of its products.
Inmate escapes Winnipeg minimum security healing lodge
The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) is asking for the public's help in finding a convicted murderer who has escaped from a minimum security healing lodge in Winnipeg.
London
Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
Community members step up during Oneida water emergency
Like most homes on Oneida Nation of the Thames, south of London, Ont., you will find cases of water inside the front door. The First Nation said the community’s water tower, Oneida’s primary water source, is at an all-time low, but now the community is rallying together to help solve the problem.
Windsor
Blenheim, Ont. family opens its doors to complete strangers on Christmas weekend
In an effort to prevent stranded travellers from being stuck in the cold during the recent blizzard, a Blenheim family opened their home to complete strangers on Christmas weekend.
The good ol' hockey game for a good cause: Hockey for Hospice returns to Windsor-Essex
The annual Hockey for Hospice tournament is back for a 26th run, with 227 games scheduled this week. More than $4.1 million has been raised through prior tournaments — with more than $2.7 million going straight to the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.
Barrie
Fatal fire kills three in New Tecumseth on Boxing Day
Police in New Tecumseth are investigating a fatal fire that killed three people on Monday.
Family celebrates life of Barrie man involved in fatal crash
Heartbroken and shocked describes the feeling of the family who lost a loved one during a collision in Barrie last week.
Heavy snow expected throughout central Ontario
Large amounts of snow are expected in parts of Parry Sound-Muskoka, Grey Bruce and Simcoe County.
Northern Ontario
Holiday passengers arriving without bags as Toronto Pearson airport luggage piles up
Some passengers who have flown out of Toronto Pearson during the frantic holiday season say they've waited days for their bags to show up at their destinations, with little communication on the status of their luggage.
-
Winter weather advisory issued for several northeastern Ont. communities
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for several northeastern Ontario communities as more snow heads our way.
What to do with your Christmas tree after the Holidays
The Nature Conservancy of Canada says Christmas trees can have a second life after the Holiday season.
Ottawa
Beloved Glebe business closed due to Boxing Day fire
A popular store in the Glebe will remain closed for the time being after a fire broke out on Boxing Day.
-
Via Rail passengers face long delays as service resumes
Via Rail passenger trains are running again between Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, after thousands were left stranded over Christmas.
-
Holiday travel woes continue for those trying to get home
The Christmastime travel headaches continuing for many this holiday season, with luggage issues, poor weather, and cancelled flights.
Toronto
'Special dog' who went missing from Unionville area found deceased
It’s the news no one wanted to hear.
Montreal
Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead
A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.
911 dispatchers warn staff shortages could put Quebecers at risk
A Quebec union representing 911 medical dispatchers is calling for help over working conditions, citing low staff and mental health issues. The Fédération des employés du préhospitalier du Quebec (FPHQ) is asking the Quebec government for a raise and more mental health resources.
-
More than 25,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power Tuesday morning
The number of Hydro-Quebec customers without power fell to 25,000 Tuesday afternoon as crews are trying to respond to about 1,400 different outages province-wide.
Atlantic
Search suspended for Nova Scotia fisherman missing off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning was suspended early Tuesday afternoon.
-
The puck drops at the World Juniors
With the IHFF World Junior Hockey Championships now underway in Moncton and Halifax, the excitement is at an all-time high.
-
Maritimers search in-store for Boxing Day deals
Maritimers had their first opportunity Tuesday to search in a shopping mall for Boxing Day deals.
Winnipeg
'We're all tired': Winnipeggers stranded in Cuba after Sunwing delays
A group of Winnipeggers stuck in Cuba are calling on their travel company to bring them home immediately after cancelling their return flight multiple times.
-
'It'll be a great time': The in-person New Year's Eve celebration happening at The Forks
The Forks is welcoming Winnipeggers to gather in person on New Years Eve for the first time in almost three years with live music, food, fireworks, and more.
-
'There's tons to learn': holiday programming now underway at aviation museum
As Manitoba children continue to enjoy a break from school this week, another museum has kicked of some special holiday programming.
Calgary
Victim in deadly Forest Lawn shooting on Christmas morning identified
Calgary police have named the man fatally shot in Forest Lawn on Christmas morning, and confirmed he is the city's 26th homicide victim of the year.
-
Three-day pond hockey tournament drops the puck in Chestermere
Thousands are set to gather in Chestermere this week for the Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship.
-
Footage of fatal Strathmore RCMP shooting shows up on social media as police watchdog investigates
Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating in the aftermath of a deadly police shooting involving the Strathmore RCMP. Meanwhile, a portion of the altercation, which occurred early Christmas morning, was posted to social media by a witness.
Edmonton
'Stuck in limbo': Edmontonians stranded as Sunwing flights delayed four days
Despite being told they have a flight coming Tuesday, two Edmontonians stranded in Cancun are not hopeful they'll get to go home soon.
-
Homeward bound: Local Senator, Twitter users help reunite stranded toy bunny
A lost toy rabbit, named BunBun, is finally on the way home to family, thanks to a few good samaritans and Twitter users.
-
GoFundMe started after Christmas Day fire leaves Beaumont family homeless
The sister of a woman whose house burned down Christmas Day has started a GoFundMe.
Vancouver
B.C. bus crash: Highway was maintained 'within the specifications,' minister says
The stretch of highway where four people were killed in a bus crash on Christmas Eve was maintained to provincial standards, B.C.'s transportation minister said Tuesday.
-
-
Transplant recipient donates gold medal to Vancouver hospital that saved his life
Two years ago, Vancouver-born actor Jason Gray-Stanford was told his heart was failing. Within days, he received a life saving transplant at St. Paul’s Hospital.