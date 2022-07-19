Concrete truck collides with ION train in Kitchener

ION trains are not running between Uptown Waterloo and downtown Kitchener after a concrete truck collided with an ION vehicle in Kitchener, derailing the train.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Region of Waterloo said the crash happened around 8 a.m. at King and Agnes and pushed the ION vehicle off the track.

The train was in service at the time but no injuries have been reported.

“I was upstairs and all I heard was a big bang,” said Al Crichton who lives around the corner from where the collision happened. “I came down and it looked like the train wanted to make a left onto Agnes, it can’t do that.”

As of 11 a.m., ION trains were not running between Willis Way/Waterloo Public Square Station and Kitchener Market Station.

Crews are working to restore ION service.

Doug Elsey, a former Toronto Transit worker who now lives in Waterloo region said workers will likely have to lift the train back onto the track using a special machine.

“Hopefully it’s intact enough to get it back for repairs,” said Elsey.

Replacement buses are running.