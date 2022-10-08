Computer science at University of Waterloo ranked number one nationally for third year in a row

The Cheriton School of Computer Science at the University of Waterloo (UW) has been ranked number one nationally for a third year in a row, according to Maclean’s 2023 university rankings released this week.

Based on program and research reputation, computer science at UW shared the podium for first place with the computer science programs at the University British Columbia and University of Toronto.

“It’s gratifying to see that the Cheriton School of Computer Science is in the top spot nationally for both program and research reputation once again,” said Raouf Boutaba, professor and director of the Cheriton School of Computer Science in a media release. “We are fortunate to have a virtuous circle of talent, where our exceptional undergraduate and graduate students help us attract excellent faculty and staff, who in turn attract top students.”

This year’s Maclean’s 32nd annual university rankings continued a mandate established in 1991 to provide essential information to help students choose the university that best suits their needs and career aspirations.

The results of the Maclean’s 2023 rankings were released on Oct. 6.