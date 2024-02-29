Complaints filed with privacy commissioner over facial recognition vending machines
Two complaints have been filed with the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario over facial recognition software in smart vending machines on the University of Waterloo campus.
The machines, located in places like the Modern Languages building and Hagey Hall, sell chocolate and other candy.
Earlier this month, a student spotted an error message that appeared to indicate that there was a problem with a facial recognition app.
A vending machine at University of Waterloo displays a facial recognition app error. (Reddit)
A photo of the message was shared online and, in response, students starting putting Post-it notes and other objects over what they thought was a camera.
River Stanley, a fourth-year student who investigated the machines for the university publication mathNEWS, said her peers still weren’t satisfied.
“Over the next day, people are finding these sales processes where you can see this particular model vending machine comes with demographic data sensing capabilities," she told CTV News on Feb. 22.
The machines are owned by a company called MARS which did not respond to requests for comment.
The manufacturer, Invenda, told Stanley that “the demographic detection software integrated into the smart vending machine operates entirely locally. It does not engage in storage, communication or transmission of any imagery or personally identifiable information.”
Invenda’s website states that the vending machine can detect a person’s presence, their estimated age and gender. It also says the “software conducts local processing of digital image maps derived from the USB optical sensor in real-time, without storing such data on permanent memory mediums or transmitting it over the Internet to the Cloud.”
The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario has not said who filed the complaints.
“Given that we have open files on this matter, we cannot provide additional details at this time,” a statement to CTV News read. “However, until we have examined the circumstances, we urge all public institutions that are using, or contemplating using these machines to ensure that they comply with FIPPA regarding the collection, use and disclosure of any personal information. Ensuring compliance with privacy laws is not just a legal obligation but a commitment to safeguarding the personal information of Ontarians and ultimately maintaining their trust in public institutions.”
“The university has asked that these machines be removed from campus as soon as possible. In the meantime, we've asked that the software be disabled," University of Waterloo spokesperson Rebecca Elming told CTV News on Feb. 22.
A similar case happened back in 2020 when cameras were found embedded inside Cadillac Fairview’s digital information kiosks. Those machines were found to have recorded over five million images of shoppers without their consent.
- With reporting by Colton Wiens
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Trudeau 'devastated' by Mulroney's death, says he 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Anand 'very surprised' to learn DND employee's company got ArriveCan contract, Poilievre calls for police probe
News that the CEO of Dalian Enterprises, which received $7.9 million for its work on the ArriveCan app, was also an employee of the Department of National Defence (DND) was a 'surprise' to former defence minister Anita Anand.
Ontario doctor suspended after accessing medical records of 20 patients he wasn’t authorized to see: tribunal
An Ontario doctor had his licence temporarily suspended by a disciplinary tribunal after it found he had wrongly accessed patient records, including family members and colleagues, hundreds of times over the span of years.
Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son
Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
Quebec Appeal Court rules secularism law is constitutional, English schools rebuffed
The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law is constitutional and a lower court was wrong to exempt English school boards from the law, known as Bill 21.
A frog in India has a mushroom sprouting out of it. Researchers have never seen anything like it
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
Dead woman's estate ordered to pay B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud, theft
The estate of a woman who died more than a decade ago is being ordered to pay a B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud and theft.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.