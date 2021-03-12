KITCHENER -- A home in Wellesley Township has significant damage following a fire on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to area of Manser Road and Pine Street at around 4:55 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home engulfed in flames.

A mother and her four daughters lost their home in the blaze. Most of their belongings are gone.

They weren't injured in the fire.

The community has come together to help them rebuild.

"We all know each other," neighbour Kevin Peters said. "It's a small, tight town."

An online fundraiser had gathered thousands of dollars by 6 p.m. Friday. Neighbours were already collecting donations like furniture and clothing.

"All the necessities they need for when they eventually will have to rebuild and resettle," Peters said.

More than 30 firefighters from area stations worked to put out the flames.

"It took the crews roughly three hours to gain control of this fire due to the construction of the house," said Matt Karley, district chief of the Linwood Fire Station.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.