Comfort food crawl hits the spot on cold winter day

Many were looking to beat the winter blues with some comfort food in uptown Waterloo on Saturday, with the added benefit of helping out the local food bank.

This year’s comfort food crawl was part of the Winterloo Festival, featuring the best chilli, soup and mac and cheese from twelve restaurants.

“Supporting the food bank is really important to us,” Rami Said, owner of Revive Game Bar said. “I know people that have had to use it before, and we’ve seen people that have struggled, and there’s really no better organization locally in terms of what we can do to help people right now.”

Some were local, while others travelled from across the province.

One festival-goer told CTV News their comfort food of the day was a sauerkraut and bacon soup.

Waterloo Mayor Dorothy MacCabe was one of the celebrity judges for the event.