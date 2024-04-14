Colours light up Kitchener Public Library for Holi

The Kitchener Public Library was abound with bright colours for a special festival.

Dozens showed up Saturday for a free Holi event put on by the Sushila Goyal Group.

"Holi is a festival of colours and is celebrated in India in the month of March," said Megha Birmiwal, president of the group. "We have some beautiful dance performances here from different parts of India and some beautiful singing performances."

Along with dancing and singing, there was also storytelling for children, arts and crafts, as well as free snacks.

"A few years ago, I came up with the idea of having a non-ticketed, all-inclusive, absolutely open for everyone, lightweight event," said Birmiwal. "We celebrate as a community by having such events, by raising awareness."