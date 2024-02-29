KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Collision involving WRPS closes Waterloo intersection

    Waterloo regional police responding to a collision involving a WRPS cruiser on Feb. 29, 2024. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police responding to a collision involving a WRPS cruiser on Feb. 29, 2024. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A Waterloo regional police vehicle was involved in a collision Thursday afternoon that shut down a section of University Avenue West in Waterloo.

    The WRPS cruiser had damage to its front-end and what appeared to be a bumper wedged into the front grill.

    The officer was not hurt.

    Police said the driver of the other car was taken to a local hospital with what they believed were minor injuries.

    University Avenue West, between King Street North and Albert Street, remains closed.

    Police said their Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's

    For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News