Collision involving WRPS closes Waterloo intersection

A Waterloo regional police vehicle was involved in a collision Thursday afternoon that shut down a section of University Avenue West in Waterloo.

The WRPS cruiser had damage to its front-end and what appeared to be a bumper wedged into the front grill.

The officer was not hurt.

Police said the driver of the other car was taken to a local hospital with what they believed were minor injuries.

University Avenue West, between King Street North and Albert Street, remains closed.

Police said their Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.