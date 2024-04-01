KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Collision closes Highway 7/8 in New Hamburg

    Police at the scene of a collision at Highway 7/8 and Walker Road in New Hamburg on April 1, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Police at the scene of a collision at Highway 7/8 and Walker Road in New Hamburg on April 1, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    A crash closed a section of Highway 7/8 in New Hamburg on Monday evening.

    Two damaged vehicles could be seen just off the highway near Walker Road.

    Both the eastbound and westbound lanes between Peel Street and Wilmot Easthope Road were closed to traffic. No word on when they were expected to reopen.

    Ontario Provincial Police have not shared any further details about the cause of the crash, any possible injuries, or if charges will be laid.

