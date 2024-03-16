College Royal celebrates 100 years of bringing agricultural life to the city

College Royal returned to the University of Guelph this weekend, but this year’s event was extra special – the agricultural tradition is celebrating its 100th year in the community.

The school says the campus-wide open house typically attracts more than 20,000 people every year, with a wide variety of activities from animal shows, food competitions and a whole lot more.

College Royal is billed as North America’s largest student-run open house.

“[It] showcases all seven colleges within the university, we get to bring a little bit of agriculture into the city,” said College Royal president Lexi Johnston. “Agriculture is a big driving force of this program, to our roots, but [the event] diversifies to showcase everything that goes on at the campus and everything that students get to experience.”

Animals at College Royal on the University of Guelph campus. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

The idea for the livestock show dates back to 1924, and the following year, the event officially kicked off.

“We have a history museum going on in the bull ring,” Johnston said. “[The] significance there is the bull ring was the first location where the livestock shows were held.”

Some visitors make College Royal an annual outing, while others said Saturday was their first time.

“Especially for it being the 100th anniversary, I just really wanted to come check it out and be a part of it,” explained Keira Martinson, a fourth year student at the university.

Animals at the University of Guelph's College Royal on March 16, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

Organizers hope the event inspires young minds, engages the community, and shows what the University of Guelph has to offer.

“For young people, it’s an opportunity to learn and see a little bit more about what we do on campus and maybe spike some interest down the road with being involved in the campus,” Johnston explained. “It’s so heartwarming and rewarding, in my position, to see people experience the culture, taking it all in, and [see] what Guelph has to offer as a campus and a school.”

College Royal wraps up on Sunday.