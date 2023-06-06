Coalition of Muslim Women of KW to host vigil on two year anniversary of the killing of the Afzaal family in London, Ont.

The Coalition of Muslim Women (CMW) of KW is organizing a vigil on Tuesday evening to commemorate the lives lost on June 6, 2021 when four out of the five members of the Afzaal family were struck and killed by a man in a truck in London, Ont.

The Afzaal family was killed while they were out for a walk – in an apparently deliberate attack.

The victims were Muslim. Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and 74-year-old grandmother Talat were killed. The family’s nine-year-old son survived.

One day later, on June 7, Nathaniel Veltman was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. His trial is expected to start on September 5 in Windsor.

Members of the Muslim Wellness Network in London said there is still a lot of hurt among community members.

KITCHENER VIGIL

The CMW of KW will host an event on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the rotunda at Kitchener City Hall.

“We know that the community really felt the pain and shared the pain that we were also experiencing,” said Sarah Shafiq, director of advocacy, research and youth programming at CMW of KW. “This commemoration, this vigil is meant to bring the community together, share that grief sorrow and then come together to renew the solidarity and commitment to eradicate hate that we have.”

According to the CMW, after an interfaith prayer session at the gathering, CMW will release its second annual Snapshot of Hate in Waterloo Region report, based on the data collected by their Anti-Hate Services.

About 120 people are expected to attend. The community is welcome and encouraged to register to attend.

With reporting from CTV News London