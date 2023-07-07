Classic cars line downtown Kitchener for Cruising on King

Classic car enthusiasts will be in Kitchener for the return of Cruising on King.

The event draws big crowds and an impressive lineup of classic cars.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, eventgoers can check out 100 one-of-a-kind classic cars as they cruise down King Street.

About a 1 kilometre stretch between Francis and Fredrick Streets is blocked off for the event.

Event organizers are encouraging people to take their time when strolling down the street and to chat with the car owners.

Most of them are sitting right beside their whip and are happy to tell you all about the interesting history behind their vehicles.

“I did Mel's diner, interior black and white checkered floors, red vinyl seats. I bought it six or seven years ago out of Saskatchewan, and it was already compromised then. It made trips to Mexico, so there are pesos instead of stickers on it,” said the car owner.

Classic cars are the main attraction, but there is a lot of entertainment to enjoy including live music. This year they are paying a special tribute to 60s legends like Tina Turner and Elvis Presley.

The City of Kitchener’s website calls the event the biggest street party in Kitchener.