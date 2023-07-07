Classic cars line downtown Kitchener for Cruising on King

One of the classic cars on King Street for the Cruising on King event in 2023. (CTV News) One of the classic cars on King Street for the Cruising on King event in 2023. (CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver