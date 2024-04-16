City of Waterloo pledges $200,000 to Humane Society

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth is getting a big funding boost thanks to the City of Waterloo.

City council approved a $200,000 funding request during Monday’s council meeting.

The money will be dispensed over the course of three years to help expand the Humane Society’s Riverbend Drive location.

The organization is planning to build a new building at the location.

“Often we think of the Humane Society as providing services for pets. But I can say what they do in our community is not just about pets, it’s about people too,” executive officer to the CAO Sandy Little said.

“Their focus is on keeping people with their pets. They do this with a team of dedicated staff who have managed to utilize literally every square inch of their existing building.”

She also told council the Humane Society has a team of over 400 volunteers.

The money will be coming from Council’s Community Priority and Contingency Reserve.