City of Kitchener launches dedicated swim times for trans and non-binary people

Starting next week, two Kitchener pools will host dedicated swim times for trans and non-binary people, as well as their friends and family.

In a media release, the city said its new BE U Swim program aims to ensure all residents feel safe accessing pools and provide a welcoming and inclusive environment.

“It’s important that all members of our community have the opportunity to access pools without barriers related to gender identity or expression,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in the release.

The program will run at the Lyle Hallman and Cameron Heights pools beginning on June 22. The city said it hopes to add future dates going forward.

During the special swim times, other programming will not take place at the pools for the added comfort and privacy of participants. Change rooms will also be accessible to everyone and all swimwear will be acceptable.

Ahead of the program launch, aquatics staff will receive 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion training.

“The idea behind the new program came directly from a member of Kitchener’s trans community,” said Elin Moorlag Silk, interim director of Equity, Anti-Racism and Indigenous Initiatives for the city. “Adding the BE U Swim program to our regularly scheduled programming at City of Kitchener pools is one way the city can affirm, support and stand in solidarity with 2SLGBTQ+ communities and meet the needs of those who identify as trans and non-binary in our own community.”

Registration for the BE U Swim program at the Lyle Hallman pool is available here. Registration at Cameron Heights is available here.