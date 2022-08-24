City of Guelph takes phased approach to improvements along Speedvale corridor

The city has started making improvements along the Speedvale Avenue corridor between Elmira Road North and Stevenson Street

Speedvale is an essential corridor in Guelph for residents and commercial traffic, transportation of goods for local businesses and railway access. The city aims to take a phased approach for this project.

“The phased approach refers to the collection of projects that are being constructed in a way that best improves the corridor for the community,” Terry Gayman, general manager and city engineer said in an email to CTV News. “The timing of projects are being considered collectively instead of individually, and are being balanced with things like community connectivity, safety, goods movement, and construction market conditions such as supply chain.”

Water and sewer pipes running under Speedvale will be replaced and upgraded to support Guelph’s growing population.

“Water and sewer pipes are expected to last about 80 to 100 years; the pipes under Speedvale Avenue now are 70 to 90 years old,” Gayman said in a mediarelease. “Replacing pipes before they begin to break is more cost-effective and allows us to install infrastructure that supports future population growth and economic development opportunities.”

Additionally, the bridge over Speed River will be replaced to offer more travel options for people who walk, cycle and use other various forms of transportation.

Ultimately, the city expects the projects in the corridor plan to be completed over the next six to eightyears.

Projects in the plan

Elmira Road North to Imperial Road North

Imperial Road North to Royal Road Retaining Wall

Silvercreek Parkway North

Westmount Road to Glenwood Avenue

Glenwood Avenue to Speedvale and Woolwich Railway Tracks

Speed River Bridge replacement

Riverview Drive to Clive Avenue

Clive Avenue to Manhattan Court

Emma to Earl pedestrian bridge

Communication with local businesses and residents will be key throughout the construction process in the coming years, the city said.

“We know construction is disruptive and often challenging for the community, but we do this important work to make sure things like roads, bridges, and water pipes are providing the essential services the community relies on,” Gayman said.

City officials said theywill be prioritizing commercial and local transportation during construction periods to ensure travel modes can be maintained with minimal impact.

“When an important corridor like Speedvale is under construction, staff ensure there are adequate, signed detour routes available and that travel lanes stay open where possible so people can get to their destinations will minimal impact,” said Gayman.