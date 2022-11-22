City of Guelph looks for community direction on regulating short-term rentals

The City of Guelph is asking for community feedback on adding regulations for short-term rentals to its existing business licence bylaw.

On Tuesday, the city launched a survey asking businesses, landlords, residents and visitors to share their opinion on licensing short-term rentals in Guelph.

“Short-term rentals are a growing interest in Guelph and across Canada, but they currently lack the same checks and balances that hotels and bed and breakfasts are required to meet,” said Scott Green, manager of corporate and community safety in a news release. “Engaging with people in our community—visitors, business owners, short-term rental users and owners, and residents—will help us understand what’s working and what’s not working so we can consider how a licensing program could help address things that aren’t working well.”

The survey comes 10 months after the city approved the approach to explore licensing short-term rentals under the City’s Business Licence Bylaw. In February 2022, council directed staff to complete engagement and report back on their findings by summer 2023.

“Unlike hotels and bed and breakfasts, these short-term rentals are operating in Guelph without health and safety, zoning and parking guidelines that many businesses with licences are required to have,” the city survey said.

Short-term licensing would apply to properties providing accommodations for rent for less than 30 consecutive days and would mean operators need to acquire a licence that would standardize and regulate how these rentals operate and may include required fire inspections, public health inspections and mandated insurance limits.

Those looking to share their thoughts and opinions can attend a virtual open house on Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. or on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

An in-person meeting will be held at Guelph City Hall on Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in meeting room C.