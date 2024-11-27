KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • City of Guelph confirms 3.66 per cent tax levy for 2025

    Guelph City Hall is pictured on Friday, May 6, 2016. (Christina Marshall / CTV Kitchener) Guelph City Hall is pictured on Friday, May 6, 2016. (Christina Marshall / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    The average homeowner in Guelph will be paying $174.21 more next year on the city’s portion of their property taxes.

    City council adopted the 3.66 per cent increase in their 2025 budget on Wednesday.

    Mayor Cam Guthrie acknowledged it was higher than he had hoped for in the draft budget, but said it “represents incredible value for Guelph residents as a whole.”

    To achieve the 3.66 per cent levy, the city scraped or reduced some previously planned investments. Council decided to reduce the subsidies provided for city facility rentals for youth groups, eliminate the termite management program, reduce hours at the public waste drop-off centre and cut back funding for solid waste outreach and education initiatives.

    All final budget documents will be available on the city’s website in late January, after the Local Boards and Shared Services budget is approved.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News