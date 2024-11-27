City of Guelph confirms 3.66 per cent tax levy for 2025

The average homeowner in Guelph will be paying $174.21 more next year on the city’s portion of their property taxes.

City council adopted the 3.66 per cent increase in their 2025 budget on Wednesday.

Mayor Cam Guthrie acknowledged it was higher than he had hoped for in the draft budget, but said it “represents incredible value for Guelph residents as a whole.”

To achieve the 3.66 per cent levy, the city scraped or reduced some previously planned investments. Council decided to reduce the subsidies provided for city facility rentals for youth groups, eliminate the termite management program, reduce hours at the public waste drop-off centre and cut back funding for solid waste outreach and education initiatives.

All final budget documents will be available on the city’s website in late January, after the Local Boards and Shared Services budget is approved.