City council gives the green light to build a 32-storey high-rise in Kitchener
Kitchener city council gave the green light to a developer to build an even higher high-rise during Monday night’s council meeting.
The decision comes after council put the plan on hold earlier this month.
Vive Development came to council on Oct. 16, asking them to allow changes to their 83 and 87 Weber St. East project. It would see the high-rise go from a 25-storey build to 32 storeys, in order to include 26 affordable apartments offered at 80 per cent of the market rent.
At the last meeting, council deferred the motion to Monday night after staff raised concerns over compliance with tall building guidelines.
“We have guidelines to ensure that a fall building on a single site is not going to jeopardize the ability to have development adjacent or on an adjoining parcel so that it doesn’t frustrate further development in the block,” one city staff member said. “We feel the 25-storey proposal does achieve our housing objectives and does allow for a greater flexibility for other properties that are adjacent to redevelop overtime as well.”
“In this specific circumstance, we have modelled, looking at all the neighbours and the land assemblies, and we believe neighbouring parcel can be built with other high-rise housing developments without any adverse impacts,” said Stephen Litt, chief development officer at Vive.
City staff stand by a recommendation to not to support the increase to 32 storeys while some council members emphasize the current housing crisis across the country and in the region.
“This is a benefit that will be only enjoyed by those who need it the most, it may not benefit you and I but it’s going to benefit families who need it the most,” said councillor Paul Singh. “If that means a little extra height and more units, I think we have to help them to develop their business case to continue giving back to this community.”
“We’re in desperate times and things are not getting better, they’re getting worse,” said councillor Dave Schnider. “We are gaining 26 affordable units and other much needed units.”
Council ultimately voted in favour of the amendment that will allow Vive to move forward with the additional storeys.
Litt indicated that if all goes well, they’re looking to break ground sometime next year.
