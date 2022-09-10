Circular Fashion Festival planned in Guelph

Sustainability is the focus of a new fashion festival in Guelph.

On Friday, the Guelph Tool Library announced it’s planning to host it’s first-ever Circular Fashion Festival next month.

The event will run Oct. 17 to Oct. 23 and feature what the organization says will be the city’s largest clothing swap and sale, among other events.

“The Circular Fashion Festival advocates for slow fashion, skill sharing, and the circular economy,” the Guelph Tool Library said in a media release, adding the event coincides with Waste Reduction Week.

Events include a virtual panel on fashion in the circular economy, an upcycled fashion show, a sewing machine repair workshop, a talk on microplastics in fashion, an upcycled dinner, a massive clothing swap, and a clothing repair café.

A full schedule of events, along with ticket and registration details, can be found here.