Christkindl Market brings a little holiday magic to downtown Kitchener

The Christkindl Market has returned to the streets of downtown Kitchener.

The holiday tradition got underway Thursday morning in front of city hall, along King Street West and Gaukel Streets.

“The Christkindl Market recreates the sights, sounds, smells and spirit of the Christmas festivals across Germany and other European cities,” the City of Kitchener said in a press release.

Every year about 3,500 people turn out for the event.

This year’s Christkindl Market includes dozens of local vendors, offering unique gift ideas including: art, home décor, clothing, accessories, jewelry, bath and body products as well as toys.

There will also be a large selection of sweet and savoury products for you or someone special on your holiday list.

The streets have been transformed for the Christkindl Market, with small kiosks set up side-by-side and a 20-foot Christmas tree on Gaukel Street, wreaths and other holiday decorations.

Thursday night’s kick off also included a performance by the Grand Philharmonic Choir and a festive sing-along.

The Christkindl Market will be open on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring along their ice skates. The rink at Carl Zehr Square officially opened Thursday, the first local outdoor rink ready this season. Skate rentals are available through the Kitchener Public Library at 85 Queen Street North.