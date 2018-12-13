Featured
Chimney fire responded to by dozens of firefighters
Fire crews responding to a fire on 47th Line in Perth County.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 6:28AM EST
A fire in Perth County was caused by an oil-wood combination furnace clogging a chimney, according to officials.
Crews responded to the fire on 47th Line around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Dozens of firefighters from four different stations were on scene to help put the fire out.
Officials don’t have a damage estimate yet but say there was not a lot of smoke damage to the home.
A fire prevention officer will be on scene Thursday to inspect the residence.