A fire in Perth County was caused by an oil-wood combination furnace clogging a chimney, according to officials.

Crews responded to the fire on 47th Line around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dozens of firefighters from four different stations were on scene to help put the fire out.

Officials don’t have a damage estimate yet but say there was not a lot of smoke damage to the home.

A fire prevention officer will be on scene Thursday to inspect the residence.