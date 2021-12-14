Chicopee Ski Resort not ready to open

KITCHENER -

Some ski resorts have already opened their slopes for the season, but Waterloo Region will have to wait a little longer.

Chicopee Ski Resort's projected opening day was Saturday, Dec. 18.

Bill Creighton, the CEO at Chicopee, tells CTV News that the opening will be pushed back.

Waterloo Region is currently experiencing a warm spell.

Daytime temperatures this week will be above zero, with a high of 13 degrees Celcius expected Thursday. Rain is also in the forecast.

Saturday, which the resort had hoped would be opening day at Chicopee, could have a daytime high of zero degrees Celcius with snow showers possible.

Creighton said a revised opening date has not yet been set.