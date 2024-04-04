Chicopee reaching for new heights with resort expansion plan

The first phase of an expansion plan is underway at Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort in Kitchener.

“We’ve started tree removal to put in a new run,” CEO Bill Creighton told CTV News. “We have been eight years into the process of getting this tree-clearing permit.”

Many trees have already been taken down at the area near the top of the current chair lift, and along the part of the property that faces Fairway Road.

“We have a strategic plan over the next 10 years to increase the runs, increase the elevation of our hill, and increase the number of lifts here at Chicopee,” Creighton explained.

A chairlift is seen at Chicopee Ski Hill in Kitchener, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. (Krista Simpson / CTV Kitchener)

The first phase will see an expansion to what’s called the Learning Centre.

“That’s really the core of our business,” said Creighton. “What we’re trying to really be is the best learning facility and inner city ski hill in the country.”

Work has already begun on clearing the area that was the old Sugar Bowl.

“There’ll be a new lift that lets [people] off at the top of the hill, and the ski run comes down around. . . and right down the outside of the property.”

Tree clearing at Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort in Kitchener on April 4, 2024. (Daryl Morris/CTV Kitchener)

The second phase is more ambitious.

Creighton said they want to add another 10 metres to the elevation and add five new runs that will come down the side near Fairway Road.

“This will become our advanced centre where you’ve got a race hill, where you’ve got mogul runs [and] more steep terrain for the advanced skier.”

Creighton said they’ve been working closely with the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) to make sure they’ve done all the proper environmental assessments, as well as studying butternut trees and bats.

Tree clearing at Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort in Kitchener on April 4, 2024. (Daryl Morris/CTV Kitchener)

“We can’t be a ski hill on a bald hill,” Creighton explained. “So we’re going to plant over 8,000 trees by the time we’re done.”

Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort is a not-for-profit organization that started 89 years ago and the land is leased from the GRCA.