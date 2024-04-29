Chemical leak near Brantford Municipal Airport

Some Brant County residents were temporarily moved while emergency responders dealt with a chemical leak near the Brantford Municipal Airport.

Brant County OPP put out a tweet just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, warning drivers of road closures in the Willowdale Street area near Kingsmount Crescent and Westview Avenue. The neighbourhood just east of the airport.

Police say residents in that area were relocated to the Airport Road Community Centre.

OPP posted again at 5:16 p.m., saying the leak had been contained and the roads had reopened.

At this time, it’s not clear what chemical was involved in the leak, what caused the leak, or if there are any environmental concerns.

CTV News has reached out to the County of Brant.