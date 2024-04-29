Chemical leak near Brantford Municipal Airport
Some Brant County residents were temporarily moved while emergency responders dealt with a chemical leak near the Brantford Municipal Airport.
Brant County OPP put out a tweet just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, warning drivers of road closures in the Willowdale Street area near Kingsmount Crescent and Westview Avenue. The neighbourhood just east of the airport.
Police say residents in that area were relocated to the Airport Road Community Centre.
OPP posted again at 5:16 p.m., saying the leak had been contained and the roads had reopened.
At this time, it’s not clear what chemical was involved in the leak, what caused the leak, or if there are any environmental concerns.
CTV News has reached out to the County of Brant.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Cybersecurity incident' shuts down London Drugs stores across Western Canada
All 79 locations of pharmacy and retail chain London Drugs were shut down Sunday after it was the victim of a “cybersecurity incident.”
CDC says it's identified 1st documented cases of HIV transmitted through cosmetic needles
Three women diagnosed with HIV after getting 'vampire facial' procedures at an unlicensed medical spa are believed to be the first documented cases of people contracting the virus through a cosmetic procedure using needles.
Canucks pull off comeback, top Predators 4-3 in OT
Elias Lindholm scored 1:02 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks came all the way back to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday.
Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident
One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.
Aerial photos show wide devastation left by a deadly tornado in China's Guangzhou
Aerial photos posted by Chinese state media on Sunday showed wide devastation in part of the southern city of Guangzhou after a tornado swept through the day before, killing five people, injuring dozens others and damaging more than 140 buildings.
Ontario to ban use of cellphones in school classrooms starting in September
Ontario is introducing a suite of measures that will crack down on cellphone use and vaping in schools.
Australian prime minister describes domestic violence as a 'national crisis' after protests
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday described domestic violence as a 'national crisis' after thousands rallied around the country against violence toward women.
Casey DeSmith won’t start Game 4 for the Canucks
Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs will start in net for the Vancouver Canucks when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Sunday.
Putin likely didn't order death of Russian opposition leader Navalny, U.S. official says
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely didn't order the death of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny in February, according to an official familiar with the determination.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.