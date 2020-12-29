KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a hit and run collision they say involved an ambulance that was transporting a patient when it was struck by another vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to the Kitchener incident around 8:45 p.m. on Monday in the area of King Street East and Fairview Avenue.

An ambulance was heading west towards the hospital with a patient on board when it was hit by a vehicle heading east, according to officials.

The collision reportedly caused damage to the driver's side of both vehicles.

Police say that while the ambulance stopped, the driver of the other vehicle left the scene and was last seen heading east towards Ottawa Street.

The vehicle involved in the collision was located at around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police say charges are pending.

The paramedic driving the ambulance suffered non-life-threatening injuries and had to be taken to the hospital in a second ambulance.

The paramedic and patient in the back were not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.