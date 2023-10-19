Charges laid after weapons incident at a Kitchener school

Waterloo regional police say they have charged five youths in connection to a weapons incident Thursday at a Kitchener school.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said in a social media post just after 1 p.m., there would be an increased police presence in the area of Huron Road and Strasburg Road.

Police responded to Huron Heights Secondary School after receiving multiple reports of masked individuals in a vehicle seen with a gun.

According to police, officers located the vehicle in the school's parking lot and the five occupants were arrested without incident.

Police say two replica firearms were found inside the vehicle.

The five male youths were charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The investigation is ongoing.

STUDENTS AND PARENTS REACT

Students said it was a frightening afternoon. One student said they saw someone driving in the parking lot during the lunch hour waving what they said looked like a gun.

“We were right here and we all ran away so I didn’t see much but all I saw was a guy whipping a gun out,” said a student who didn’t want to be named. “We were all scared and with gangs signs. It was really scary.”

Parents said they aren’t usually worried about the safety of their kids.

“That’s concerning, but generally speaking I don’t have any great concern for my child’s safety here,” said a parent.

SHOCKING VIDEO

A video, obtained by CTV News, allegedly filmed by one of the individuals involved in the incident, shows several masked people in a vehicle. One appears to be waiving a handgun.

A masked person appears to waive a handgun in a video obtained by CTV News.

SCHOOL BOARD COMMENTS

In an email to CTV News, the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) said:

"Today, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) were conducting an investigation in the parking lot near Huron Heights Secondary School. We want to thank our partners at WRPS for helping to keep our schools safe places to learn. We will always take whatever precaution is necessary to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

The school board said police did not direct them to do a hold and secure but officials with the board thank police for helping to keep schools safe.