Charges laid after police standoff at Kitchener motel

KITCHENER -

Three people have been charged with multiple offences following a nearly seven-hour standoff with police at a Kitchener motel on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Fairway Inn & Suites motel on King Street East and Morgan Avenue around 8 a.m.

In a news release, police said they found one person at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials told CTV news a 26-year-old woman surrendered to police at approximately 11 a.m., leaving two other suspects who "refused to cooperate" with officers. Police negotiated with the two remaining suspects for several hours while waiting for a warrant.

A man and woman were later taken into custody without incident.

Police said the people involved were known to each other.

A 26-year-old woman and 38-year-old woman from Kitchener were charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A 33-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges including:

Careless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Assault causing bodily harm

Uttering death threats

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Forcible confinement

Robbery with a firearm

Kidnapping

All three accused were held in custody for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.