KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Charges for teen seen carrying BB gun

    Handgun style BB-gun. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police) Handgun style BB-gun. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police)
    A 15-year-old who was allegedly seen carrying a gun in Cambridge is now facing weapons charges.

    On Tuesday, at around 9:20 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police were called to Chalmers Street South and Elliott Street.

    Officers determined there had been an altercation where a noxious substance was sprayed.

    The teen was then seen on surveillance video carrying a weapon.

    Police tracked the 15-year-old down and found a handgun-style BB gun.

    The teen has been charged with weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon.

