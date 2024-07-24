Charges for teen seen carrying BB gun
A 15-year-old who was allegedly seen carrying a gun in Cambridge is now facing weapons charges.
On Tuesday, at around 9:20 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police were called to Chalmers Street South and Elliott Street.
Officers determined there had been an altercation where a noxious substance was sprayed.
The teen was then seen on surveillance video carrying a weapon.
Police tracked the 15-year-old down and found a handgun-style BB gun.
The teen has been charged with weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon.
