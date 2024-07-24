Charges for teen seen carrying BB gun

A 15-year-old who was allegedly seen carrying a gun in Cambridge is now facing weapons charges.

On Tuesday, at around 9:20 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police were called to Chalmers Street South and Elliott Street.

Officers determined there had been an altercation where a noxious substance was sprayed.

The teen was then seen on surveillance video carrying a weapon.

Police tracked the 15-year-old down and found a handgun-style BB gun.

The teen has been charged with weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon.