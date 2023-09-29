Kitchener

    • Ceremonies held at UW to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day

    Saturday will mark the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

    It’s a time to remember Indigenous children who died while being forced to attend residential schools.

    On Friday, the University of Waterloo held a ceremony honouring the lives lost, as well as those who survived and are still affected by the lasting trauma.

    The day started with a sunrise ceremony and a polishing ceremony. A feast, a circle dance and a walk around Ring Road are also planned.

    The university says it represents a form of public commemoration and acknowledgement of the tragic and painful history and intergenerational trauma caused by Canada’s residential school system.

    Knowledge keepers, the university community and members of the public attended.

    More to come.

