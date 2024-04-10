Celebrations across Waterloo Region mark Eid Al-Fitr
As the holy month of Ramadan comes to a close, thousands gathered at celebrations across Waterloo Region to break their fast in honour of Eid Al-Fitr. The event marks the end of fasting and thanks Allah for the strength worshipers were given throughout Ramadan.
Ghada Al-Shurafa helped organize a celebration at the Aud in Kitchener.
“It’s mainly the focus of being spiritually connected with the creator and to connect with community members,” Al-Shurafa said.
Fadhwa Yusuf has been in Canada for 19 years and said it is amazing to see how the Muslim community has grown.
“It’s the time of giving. It’s the time of donating. It’s the time of charity. The time of gratitude is the time of blessing each other,” said Yusuf.
At the Aud, organizers say over ten thousand people turned up throughout the day.
“You can just tell that the community has grown. I’m thinking we need a bigger space than this one,” added Yusuf.
Attendees included everyone from young children to seniors, with everyone happy to gather and remember what the big day is all about.
“I think it’s important for both Muslims and non-Muslims because many of us don’t have families here and usually it’s a day for us to visit friends, relatives, family so having the community come together and feeling like you have family is really good,” said Lina, an attendee at the Aud.
Several events were also held around Waterloo to make the occasion. Mohammad organized the event at Albert McCormick Community Centre.
“It’s a very nice thing for us and we are very happy,” he said. “We are pleased that we’re in Canada where we can celebrate this sort of event peacefully’.
Organizers tell CTV News that as the community continues to grow, they want non-Muslims to know they are welcome to come and celebrate alongside them through these important holy occasions.
