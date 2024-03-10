Celebration honours life of long-time Food Bank of Waterloo Region CEO

The legacy of a tireless community advocate was honoured during a special celebration of life at the University of Waterloo.

Friends, family, and supporters of long-time Food Bank of Waterloo Region CEO Wendi Campbell gathered at Federation Hall for what Campbell called, “The Party.”

Campbell died in January after she was diagnosed with glioblastoma.

Her family said she left instructions to create a celebration after she died featuring a bar, good fare, and good friends. She even curated her own playlist for the event and encouraged people to dress in jeans, blazers, and fabulous shoes.

“Honestly, Wendi embodies everything that Waterloo region is and we felt, and she felt, the need to celebrate,” husband Craig Campbell said during the celebration of life.

“She battled through a 19 month disease that ended up taking her life,” he explained.

“We have voices from politicians, but we need to have more voices heard like Wendi. The people that are ouhere doing the work and building our community and getting things done.”

During the course of the event several people spoke about the lasting impact Campbell’s commitment to community will have. She was the longest serving employee of the food bank, working there for more than 25 years and acting as CEO for 15 years.

“Wendi was an innovator. She was an entrepreneur. She had vision. She always wanted better for the community and to do things in a more strategic way. And it was always fun working with her,” House of Friendship executive director John Neufeld said.

“I think she inspired us to think of our community, to see how we can get involved and do what we can and never stop. To continue to try to make things better for everyone,” Neufeld said.

“I will miss her dearly.”

Wendi’s legacy

Campbell’s daughter, Maddie, reflected on the lessons she learned from her mother, and how Wendi inspired a culture of giving back.

“If we can make even the slightest impact with our time and supporting other organizations on things that we’re passionate about and things that she was passionate about all to make Waterloo region a better place? That’s what we’re here for, and that’s how we were raised. So we’re intent on continuing that,” Maddie said.

“We’re honoured to fill her shoes the best we can and continue her legacy,” she said.

Campbell’s son, Ben, had similar feelings.

“It’s really finding your own ways to contribute to both our community as well as some of the traits and some of the things that Wendi really surrounded her life around,” he said.

“Surrounding yourself with friends, family, good food, good wine, and just really making sure that you’re leaving a positive impact on the people around you and the community itself.

Campbell’s friend Andrea Knoche said she had years of memories to look back fondly on.

“One of her biggest lasting memories for us is, ‘Do the hard things.’ Life isn’t easy. Put passion behind it. Do what you love. She loved working for the food bank.”

Continuing Wendi’s work

When asked how the community can continue to honour Wendi’s memory, Craig Campbell encouraged people to get involved.

“Go find something that you’re passionate about and get involved,” he said.

“Be kind to others. Contribute. There are so many different ways,” Neufeld said when asked the same question.

“Don’t just sit on the couch and complain – point fingers. That’s the thing about Wendi. She always found a way to work around barriers. This is hard work, but there’s a way to do it. You just keep trying. You don’t give up. You build relationships,” Neufeld said.

Her family also encourages anyone who wants to donate in her name to consider making donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, the House of Friendship and St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation.

“Tell them Wendi sent you,” Craig Campbell said.