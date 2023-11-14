Cat reunited one year later with owner

A pet owner has been reunited with his cat one year after she disappeared.

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth said the 15-year-old Siamese recently entered into their care.

Luckily, she had a microchip.

Staff reached out to the owner, and according to a social media post from the humane society, “he was shocked and told us his car has been missing for an entire year.”

The agency also shared pictures from the reunion.

GETTING YOUR PET MICROCHIPPED

The humane society says microchipping is the “most convenient, reliable and permanent solution to ensure your pet is returned” if they ever go missing.

When a scanner is passed over the microchip, it reads an identification number that can then be traced back to the owner. The humane society says it’s no more painful than a typical injection and no surgery or anesthesia is required.

They offer weekly microchipping appointments and clinics.

It costs $35 to get your pet chipped and registered.