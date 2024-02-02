Caribana festival coming to Kitchener

The City of Kitchener is getting its own Caribana.

The announcement was made at the KW Titans Black History Month kickoff game with Waterloo regional police, accompanied by dancing, performances, and flag waving.

"These beautiful ladies with their costumes, they got all the moves, they're going to get everybody pumped up and get the news out and we're going to have a great time come August," said Davina Reid, chair of the Caribana Arts Group.

This will mark the first time the Caribbean festival has been held outside of Toronto.

Caribana dancers at The Aud in Kitchener on Feb. 2, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

"For them to choose Kitchener-Waterloo as their first stop outside of Toronto just speaks to the strength of this community," said Lannois Carroll-Woolery, president of the Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region. "The multiculturalism of this community and the energy that's here."

The city is partnering with the arts group to present Caribana Ignite; a festival that will be coming to downtown Kitchener from August 24-26.

"I can't tell you how excited and thrilled we are to have partnered with the local community to bring this event to fruition," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

Caribana Ignite being announced at the KW Titans game on Feb. 1, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

The news has been long-awaited for the Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region.

"We are really excited to bring it to Kitchener-Waterloo because we know it'll bring our community closer together," said Amanda Edwin, board of director for the association.

Caribana Ignite will shift away from the traditional parade and take on a street performance and street party format.

"The history of the Caribbean arts, the Caribana arts really is based on in the history of slavery and emancipation, that's what is really the foundation of what it's all about," said Reid. "The time is now to get involved and embrace what it is to be Black in Canada."

The event will also feature the hottest up-and-coming carnival designers.