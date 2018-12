CTV Kitchener





A driver has been charged after their vehicle destroyed a fence in Kitchener.

Police were called to the corner of Doon South and Cranbrook Street around 3:51 a.m.

The car had jumped a curb, hit a tree and slammed into the fence of a home.

A garage, located less than a metre away, appeared undamaged.

The driver has been charged with careless driving.

Police say no one was seriously hurt.