Car owner nearly run over with own vehicle during theft in Guelph

A Guelph man has been arrested on several charges after another man was almost run over by his own vehicle while it was being stolen.

In October, around 3:30 a.m., the victim left his vehicle running outside his downtown business while he went inside to get something.

Police say he noticed someone get into the car and ran outside and jumped on the hood as the suspect quickly reversed.

The suspect drove forward and made a quick turn, causing the victim to fall off and narrowly avoid being run over.

About seven hours later, police in Perth County stopped the vehicle and they arrested the driver.

Earlier this week, he was arrested on the Guelph charges and returned for court.

A 33-year-old Guelph man is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, breaching an undertaking, four counts of breaching probation and several Highway Traffic Act offences.

He remains in custody and will appear in court March 5.