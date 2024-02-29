KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Car owner nearly run over with own vehicle during theft in Guelph

    Guelph Police Service vehicles are seen in a file photo. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) Guelph Police Service vehicles are seen in a file photo. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A Guelph man has been arrested on several charges after another man was almost run over by his own vehicle while it was being stolen.

    In October, around 3:30 a.m., the victim left his vehicle running outside his downtown business while he went inside to get something.

    Police say he noticed someone get into the car and ran outside and jumped on the hood as the suspect quickly reversed.

    The suspect drove forward and made a quick turn, causing the victim to fall off and narrowly avoid being run over.

    About seven hours later, police in Perth County stopped the vehicle and they arrested the driver.

    Earlier this week, he was arrested on the Guelph charges and returned for court.

    A 33-year-old Guelph man is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, breaching an undertaking, four counts of breaching probation and several Highway Traffic Act offences.

    He remains in custody and will appear in court March 5.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News