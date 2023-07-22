Car flips on its side following Kitchener collision

A car seen flipped on its side in Kitchener at the intersection of Glasgow Street and Westmount Road West on July 22. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) A car seen flipped on its side in Kitchener at the intersection of Glasgow Street and Westmount Road West on July 22. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver