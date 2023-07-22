Car flips on its side following Kitchener collision

A 77-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution Saturday after her vehicle was flipped onto its side.

Waterloo regional police say the woman was travelling south on Glasgow Street in Kitchener when she was hit by a car, driven by a 33-year-old man, heading east on Westmount Road West.

Police say the crash happened at 12:27 p.m., and the intersection was partially closed for several hours for an investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.