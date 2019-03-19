

Shannon Bradbury, CTV Kitchener





A new collision reporting centre has opened in Waterloo.

The new division will mean that drivers involved in crashes nearby won’t need to drive all the way to Maple Grove Road to report a crash.

It’s located inside Waterloo Regional Police Services North Division on Columbia Street East.

“We have added a secondary location to increase the convenience for consumers within the region,” says Lynn Hemingway, VP of Operations with Accident Support Services.

She says that the more convenient reporting centre will allow police officers to cover higher priority calls.

The Cambridge location was reportedly becoming very busy, which added to the need for a second one.

The new centre officially opened on Tuesday.