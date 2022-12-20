Canada bans import and manufacturing of grocery bags, other single-use plastics

Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.

As of today, companies can no longer produce plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers or bring them into Canada -- and in a year, it will also be illegal to sell them.

It’s part of Canada’s plan to reach zero plastic waste by 2030.

At Vincenzo’s in Uptown Waterloo, the owner says they’ve spent some time trying to figure out how to cut out all single-use plastics.

“Being in the food business, single-use plastics have been part of everything we’ve offered here for many years. So everything from the grocery bags in the front to what we’ve had in the past, our deli bags, to produce bags, plastic cups, straws,” said Vincenzo’s co-owner Carmine Caccioppoli. “It’s a big undertaking to try and find viable substitutes.”

Caccioppoli says Vincenzo’s plans to use up their remaining plastic products, but that may take some time. As for alternatives, once they run out, there’s still a bit of uncertainty about what would be a suitable replacement.

