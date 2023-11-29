Can I park on the street this winter?

KITCHENER
    The first snowfall marks more than just the start of a new season.

    Many cities are also changing their overnight parking rules.

    These are general guidelines for drivers and do not apply during a snow event.

    When acity declares asnow event, no overnight street parking is permitted and vehicles may be towed and/or ticketed at the owner's expense.

    WATERLOO

    Overnight parking is not allowed on city streets unless the vehicle has been registeredwith the city.

    Cars can be left in legal parking spots overnight up to 15 times a year as long as they are registered by 2:15 a.m. on the night of the exemption. This includes city streets, the station lot, and Waterloo Town Square's north and south lots. Unregistered vehicles left on the street or in the lots between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. will be ticketed. More here.

    KITCHENER

    No overnight parking on any city streets from Dec. 1 to March 31.

    Residents can apply for overnight parking exemptions. The city says up to five can be issued per licence plate, allowing for overnight parking between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. You can apply for an exemption here.

    CAMBRIDGE

    Overnight parking is not permitted on city streets from Jan. 1 and March 15, between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

    GUELPH

    On-street parking is not permitted between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 to April 1, except in municipal parking lots.

    Drivers can get a temporary exemption for a maximum of two vehicles and two days, no more than 12 times a year. Requests can be made here.

    STRATFORD

    Overnightparking is not allowed year round between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

    BRANTFORD

    The city says drivers cannot park on the side of the highway for more than 24 hours.

    NORTH DUMFRIES

    No overnight parking from Dec. 1 to March 31 between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

    WOOLWICH

    No overnight parking permitted between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. in all municipal and some private lots.

    CENTRE WELLINGTON

    Overnight parking is not allowed from Nov. 1 to March 31 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

