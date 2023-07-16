Camps teach teen girls the ropes of becoming a firefighter amid volunteer shortage

Firefighter training camp for girls in Cainsville on July 16, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News Kitchener) Firefighter training camp for girls in Cainsville on July 16, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver