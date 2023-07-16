Camps teach teen girls the ropes of becoming a firefighter amid volunteer shortage

Rural communities across Ontario need more volunteer firefighters.

"It is difficult in some locations, so it's hard getting that daytime response,” said Chief Darren Watson of Brant County Fire.

There was an effort to expand the industry and include more women this week in Blandford-Blenheim and Brant County.

Nearly 50 girls graduated from firefighter camps.

Saturday was graduation day for 18 girls who signed up just for fun. They went through a weeks worth of training put on by the volunteer-based Blandford-Blenheim fire station.

"It's watching them come from just being individuals and leaving as a unified front. It's amazing to see the girls and how far they've come," said Director of Fire and Protective Services in Blandford-Blenheim, Drew Davidson.

The week of intense drills shed a light on what it’s really like to be a firefighter.

It was meant to expand opportunities in the industry.

"It's just inspiring to see these young girls get the chance and I really do hope that someday one of these girls, whether they go full-time or volunteer, that makes this camp worthwhile," said Mark Peterson, the mayor of Blandford-Blenheim.

The teens learned about water-related exercises, the jaws of life, and also emergency bailouts in case they themselves were ever in danger while on the job.

"Firefighting was just something that really hit my attention and I do really, really want to pursue a firefighting career," said 14-year-old participant Peyton Reed,

"I think it's important because it opens it up more for girls and it's like: ‘Hey, I can do this.’ So it kind of just gets it out there that we can do it even though it's a male dominated career," said 15-year-old participant Claire Gauvin.

"Just the empowerment for the young ladies, to know they can do anything if they put their mind to it. The world is theirs and at this age I want to make sure that they have the best opportunity possible," said Davidson.

Not too far away, a similar camp with close to 30 girls was hosted by the Cainsville fire station, which is also volunteer-based.

"We are still sitting at about a five per cent female to male ratio in Canada for firefighters, so just opening up the opportunity," said camp organizer Lisa Herbert.

Chief Watson believes these camps will encourage women to join their local stations and ultimately help with recruitment in towns like his.

“Hopefully we can bring them on board down the road and they can be one of our volunteer firefighters," he said.

Both camps plan on offering more opportunities to young women aspiring to become firefighters.

The camps were funded by sponsors and community donations, making it a free opportunity for participants.