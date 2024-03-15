Cameras installed around Waterloo University District ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Police have installed cameras around Waterloo’s University District ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service website, closed-circuit television (CCTV) will be piloted for four days to “support police response to crowd management issues and response to criminal events in relation to St. Patrick’s Day.”

Signs noting the cameras are now visible around the area, including on Noecker Street, Brighton Street and Elgin Street.

WRPS said any video that won’t be needed to help prosecute a criminal offence will be permanently and securely deleted after March 19, 2024.

CTV News has reached out to WRPS for more information.