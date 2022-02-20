Advertisement
Cambridge shooting sends male to hospital
Published Sunday, February 20, 2022 11:15PM EST
CAMBRIDGE -- A male has been taken to hospital after reports of a shooting in Cambridge Sunday night.
Waterloo regional police sent out a tweet shortly after 10:30 p.m. saying it happened in the area of Cedar Street and Dale Avenue.
There will be a heavy police presence there throughout the night as the investigation continues.
It’s unclear if police are still searching for a suspect, or suspects.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing news story. More to come …