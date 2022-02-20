CAMBRIDGE -- A male has been taken to hospital after reports of a shooting in Cambridge Sunday night.

Waterloo regional police sent out a tweet shortly after 10:30 p.m. saying it happened in the area of Cedar Street and Dale Avenue.

There will be a heavy police presence there throughout the night as the investigation continues.

It’s unclear if police are still searching for a suspect, or suspects.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing news story. More to come …