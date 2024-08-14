Cambridge shelter unveils new space for children

Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region has introduced a new way to help children at the Haven House emergency shelter in Cambridge.

The Haven Treehouse was unveiled on Wednesday, featuring colourful murals, play spaces and sensory development equipment for children.

Thanks to a partnership with the not-for-profit foundation Smilezone, the work was completed within a single weekend.

“This was funded through the generous support of local donors Mark and Michelle Trombley,” CEO of Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region, Jennifer Hutton said. “They had Tim Hortons franchises and are great community supporters in Cambridge.”

Women’s Crisis Services supports women, gender-diverse people and children of all ages. From January 2022 until December 2023, the organization helped 198 children at Haven House.

“At any one time, about half of our residents are children, often under the age of 8. So it’s great to have a space for those children to heal and grow,” Hutton said