Cambridge road closures set to begin in May for annual Walk Queen event
Parts of Main Street and Queen Street in Cambridge will be temporarily closed through the spring and summer as an annual initiative returns.
The city is teaming up with the Downtown Cambridge and Hespeler Village Business Improvement Areas for the ‘Walk Queen’ closures.
Although vehicular traffic will be banned within the closures, pedestrians are invited to stroll the streets and visit local shops and restaurants.
“The Seasonal Road Closure Program creates places for people to connect with each other and enjoy time together,” Mayor Jan Liggett said via a media release. “They inject life into the cores with music, dance, dining, shopping and so much more. Residents and businesses have told us year-over-year that these pedestrian-friendly spaces are important for social wellbeing and the joy of interacting with others. I hope the community will continue to enjoy these spaces and the unique core areas the City has to offer.”
Main Street will be closed from Ainslie Street to Water Street seven days a week between May 17 and October 14.
Queen Street East will be closed from Guelph Avenue to Tannery Street on weekends only from May 31 to September 1. The Queen Street East closures are set to start every Friday at 4 p.m. and end on Sundays at 5 p.m.
Businesses share frustrations
The return of the seasonal road closures may not be welcomed by all.
When the program got underway last year, some business owners raised concerns.
They said the initiative hurt their bottom line and started a petition to have the barricade removed on weekends.
At the time, flower shop owner Goran Radulovic said the street closures made it difficult to unload and load deliveries.
"We're kind of losing money for those times when the street is closed," he told CTV News in August 2023.
Gabriella Martone, owner of Continental Hairstyling, voiced similar concerns.
"You know, [clients] don't like to come here on a Saturday, especially when I do weddings they don't want to walk so far, they want parking right at the front door.”
The city said they collected public feedback on the program and received an “overwhelmingly positive” response in favour of the program. They said more than 75 per cent of respondents wanted to see the annual summer closures continue.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
Ontario woman charged almost $7,000 for 20-minute taxi ride abroad
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she’d been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
Worker seriously injured after fall at Montreal Olympic Stadium
A man is fighting for his life after falling about 30 feet in an air duct at Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Monday, authorities say.
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons is launching flatbread pizzas nationally in a bid to pick up more afternoon and evening customers.
A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station
NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station.
Fire rages through the 17th-century Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, toppling the iconic spire
A fire raged through one of Copenhagen's oldest buildings on Tuesday, causing the collapse of the iconic spire from the 17th-century Old Stock Exchange as passersby rushed to help emergency services save priceless paintings and other valuables.
Budget 2024 'likely to be the worst' in decades, former BoC governor says
Without having seen it, former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge believes that Tuesday's 2024 federal budget from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is 'likely to be the worst budget' in decades.
Your morning coffee may be hundreds of thousands of years old
Using genes from coffee plants around the world, researchers built a family tree for the world's most popular type of coffee, known to scientists as Coffea arabica and to coffee lovers simply as 'arabica.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.