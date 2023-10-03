Cambridge Memorial Hospital evacuated due to fire, surgeries cancelled

Staff, patients and visitors at Cambridge Memorial Hospital were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the roof.

Roughly 20 firefighters from five different stations responded to the call, which was received at 1:15 p.m.

As of 4:30 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department said the flames are out and firefighters are checking smoke levels throughout the facility to ensure it’s safe for people to return.

“The challenge with this fire is the smoke penetrations travelled to the floors so we had to evacuate the entire hospital,” said John Percy, captain of fire prevention with Cambridge Fire.

Percy said the fire was contained to the area where it started and crews are utilizing fans systems to help clear the smoke. No one was hurt.

Hospital staff say the affected wing did not have many patients because it was undergoing construction. Though, some patients had to be moved to other wings while the smoke cleared.

Officials with the hospital say the fire will have an impact on procedures like surgeries.

"Unfortunately, we are rescheduling endoscopies and surgeries tomorrow," said Stephan Beckhoff, spokesperson for the hospital. "We are calling all affected patients. We just do not yet know the extent of cleaning that needs to be done to esure the environment is safe."