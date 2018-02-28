

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man sought by police for months has been arrested.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 56-year-old man was arrested Sunday with the help of the Toronto Police Service.

An arrest warrant was issued for the man last fall, following more than 30 complaints about a man aggressively offering to clean eavestroughs, taking money and leaving without doing any work.

The complaints came from the Galt area in Cambridge and Borden Avenue in Kitchener. Police said elderly residents who live alone were among those targeted.

In one case, a man whose offer of cleaning eavestroughs was turned down returned to the home in question and allegedly broke in, stealing a number of items before leaving.

The man is facing charges including fraud, mischief, uttering threats and breaking and entering.