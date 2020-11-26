KITCHENER -- The City of Cambridge is lighting up its downtown cores with a series of festive light displays.

The Winter Illumination project launched Monday, featuring 20 different installations throughout Galt, Hespeler and Preston.

The city says several local artists created the displays.

An interactive map of the lights is posted on the city’s website to help residents create a self-guided experience.

The city is reminding spectators to keep safety top of mind and adhere to the physical distancing guidelines.

The installations will be in place until Jan. 2.