Cambridge encampment to remain in place until next court hearing

A superior court has temporarily blocked the eviction of a Cambridge, Ont. encampment while it hears the case for an emergency injunction against the city.

Waterloo Region Community Legal Services filed the injunction on behalf of two residents living at the encampment near Branchton Road, behind the PetroCanada gas station on Dundas Street.

The matter was adjourned in court Thursday morning.

Bylaw officials had served Michael Nanos, 52, and Joseph Micallef, 68, a notice of eviction that would have taken effect on Thursday.

Lawyers for the city asked the court the matter be adjourned until sometime next week.

Shannon Downs, who represents the plaintiffs and works for legal services, told the court they agreed to the adjournment, under conditions the residents could stay until the next hearing.

Both sides agreed the city will not prevent the plaintiffs from staying at or accessing the encampment site, and the plaintiffs will not erect any new structures at the site other than tents.

If the city decides to remove garbage in the meantime, it will only be allowed to remove items the residents identify as garbage.

The next court date has not yet been set.

More to come.